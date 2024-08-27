Two Padres Stars Nearing Minor League Rehab Assignments
With the regular season nearing completion, the Padres need their strongest and healthiest lineup for a deep postseason run. Lucky for the Padres, two of the team’s star players who have been sidelined for several months are approaching minor league rehab assignments.
Yu Darvish, 38, has yet to pitch since May 28, when he suffered a left groin strain in the Padres' game against the Marlins. The franchise placed him on the 15-day injured list on June 1, shortly after he returned from neck tightness that sidelined him for 13 days in April.
Darvish was sent on a rehab assignment on June 18, but he only made one start, logging a 16.20 ERA. He was quickly placed on the restricted list for an undisclosed family matter, which is likely the reason he did not complete his rehab assignment.
Now, Darvish is back on the Padres’ 40-man roster. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the 2021 National League All-Star will likely throw a bullpen session at some point during the Padres’ away series against the Cardinals. After that, he will probably throw in another rehab start or another simulated game against Padres hitters.
San Diego’s rotation was thinned out following the optioning of the Padres’ most-used starter, Matt Waldron. Although the franchise has recalled right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez to fill that void, the return of another dominant pitcher like Darvish would still deepen the rotation heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Fernando Tatis Jr., 25, is the second Padres star who is nearing the end of his recovery process. The right fielder has not appeared in a game since June 21, when he endured a right femoral stress reaction. Although Tatis Jr. was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 21, the Union-Tribune reported the two-time NL All-Star has traveled to Peoria, Arizona to begin facing minor league pitchers.
The San Diego Union-Tribune added that practicing against pitchers in the farm system could replace a rehab assignment. Additionally, if Tatis Jr. continues to progress as he has, he could reportedly return to the Major Leagues at some point during the Padres’ home series against the Tigers next week.
In a world where all the Padres' players are healthy, Tatis Jr. would join forces with Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill in the outfield. The trio has the most outfield starts of the entire team, so Tatis Jr.’s return would reinstate the Padres’ ideal outfield lineup just in time for the postseason.