Padres' Yu Darvish to Miss 2026 Season After Operation
If the Padres want to continue to contend in 2026, they'll have to do it without one of their staff aces.
San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish is out for '26 season after a procedure "to repair a torn flexor tendon and an internal brace in his elbow," according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Jeff Passan that accompanied a social-media post from Darvish himself.
"Last Wednesday I had surgery done by Dr. (Keith) Meister to repair my flexor tendon (and) have an internal brace attached to my UCL I will be working hard on my rehab to be able to throw a ball comfortably again," Darvish wrote in English, along with a similar statement in Japanese.
Darvish, 39, will enter his 14th Major League Baseball season in 2027.
In 2025, he debuted on July 7 due to persistent elbow inflammation. He went 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 72 innings, and started the deciding game of the Padres' wild-card series against the Cubs—losing that contest 3–1.
In 13 years with four teams, Darvish has made five All-Star teams—most recently during an 8-11 campaign in 2021. He has finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young voting on four occasions, and made five Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star appearances in Japan before coming to the United States.