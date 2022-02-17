MLB and MLBPA to Resume Negotiations on Thursday

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Major League Baseball and MLB Player's Association are set to meet Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will be the first time the two sides have talked since negotiations went quiet following the league's request for a federal mediator in early February.

Since their last meeting, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference to update the press on rule changes on Feb. 10.

Some notable changes include the implementation of the universal designated hitter rule, a draft lottery system similar to that of the NBA, and the removal of draft pick compensation.

During the press conference, Manfred claimed he was optimistic about spring training beginning on schedule. But that optimism was short-lived, with the date that pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to their training camps having passed on Feb. 14.

Additionally, the league reportedly asked the MLBPA on Tuesday to reduce the size of the Domestic Reserve List, effectively eliminating more minor league jobs, which has caused some controversy.

The implications that come with the lockout cutting into spring training could allow talks to happen more frequently, and potentially a new CBA being agreed upon, but only time will tell.

