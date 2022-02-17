Skip to main content
MLB and MLBPA to Resume Negotiations on Thursday

MLB and MLBPA to Resume Negotiations on Thursday

Major League Baseball and the Player's Association are set to meet tomorrow for the first time in over a week, in hopes of making progress toward a new CBA.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball and the Player's Association are set to meet tomorrow for the first time in over a week, in hopes of making progress toward a new CBA.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Major League Baseball and MLB Player's Association are set to meet Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will be the first time the two sides have talked since negotiations went quiet following the league's request for a federal mediator in early February.

Since their last meeting, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference to update the press on rule changes on Feb. 10.

Some notable changes include the implementation of the universal designated hitter rule, a draft lottery system similar to that of the NBA, and the removal of draft pick compensation.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

During the press conference, Manfred claimed he was optimistic about spring training beginning on schedule. But that optimism was short-lived, with the date that pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to their training camps having passed on Feb. 14.

Additionally, the league reportedly asked the MLBPA on Tuesday to reduce the size of the Domestic Reserve List, effectively eliminating more minor league jobs, which has caused some controversy. 

The implications that come with the lockout cutting into spring training could allow talks to happen more frequently, and potentially a new CBA being agreed upon, but only time will tell.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_17032887
Around MLB

MLB and MLBPA to Resume Negotiations on Thursday

just now
USATSI_16395277
News

Spring Training Began Wednesday for Phillies Minor Leaguers

2 hours ago
USATSI_16534802
News

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Staff One of MLB's Best According to PECOTA

5 hours ago
USATSI_13037628
Around MLB

Two Former Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Skaggs Trial

7 hours ago
USATSI_13452048
Around MLB

Report: MLB Seeks Ability to Reduce Minor League Roster Size Amid Lockout Negotiations

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_12579185
Prospects

3 Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Make ESPN Top 100 List

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_12389745
Opinions

Has the Phillies' 2018-19 Offseason Spending Spree Paid Off?

Feb 15, 2022
sipa_36138130
Around MLB

Who Are The Favorites to Land Seiya Suzuki After the Lockout?

Feb 14, 2022