Report: deGrom to Make 2022 Season Debut on Tuesday

Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is finally making his was back to the mound. He has been battling injuries for over a year.

According to MLB.com beat writer Anthony DiComo, the New York Mets ace will make his 2022 season debut on Tuesday evening in Washington. If he can remain healthy, deGrom will be a huge boost for a Mets team that is already in first place in the NL East and on pace to win over 100 games.

In the postseason, deGrom and teammate Max Scherzer would make for one of the deadliest one-two punches ever assembled.

Thankfully for the Philadelphia Phillies, they have already played most of their games against New York. They have seven games left versus the Mets this year, and if deGrom stays on schedule he will face the Phillies only once.

However, if the Atlanta Braves can overtake New York in the NL East, there is a chance the Phillies find themselves playing the Mets in the best-of-three first round Wild Card series. Facing both deGrom and Scherzer in a three-game series is an unenviable task to say the least.

New York is getting a huge upgrade to their starting rotation at the trade deadline, and they didn’t even have to give up any prospects to get him. It will make things just a little bit harder for Philadelphia down the stretch, but it is always exciting to see a player of such immense talent return to the field.

