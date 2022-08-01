Report: Brewers Trade Hader to Padres

The MLB trade deadline is finally getting interesting.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers have traded their All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee gets quite the hefty return for Hader from San Diego, which includes lefty Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruíz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.

Hader, a four-time All-Star, currently sports a 4.24 ERA through 37 games this season. He leads the league in saves with 29, and has struck out 59 batters across 34 innings.

While Hader has struggled as of late, he's still one of the best closers in the game, and has pitched to a 2.25 ERA in the second half thus far.

Meanwhile, Rogers was selected to his first All-Star team in 2021, and possesses a 4.35 ERA and 2.35 FIP in 42 appearances. Additionally, the 31-year-old southpaw has struck out 48 in 40 innings of work.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!