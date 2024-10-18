3 Reasons Why Philadelphia Phillies Should Trade for Milwaukee Brewer Closer
The Philadelphia Phillies saw their season come to an end in the National League Division Series, as they were eliminated by the New York Mets.
While it was another very good team for the Phillies in 2024, they once again fell short of reaching the World Series to compete for a title.
There was a lot to like about this campaign in Philadelphia, and they will be bringing back a lot of familiar faces in 2025. As the franchise heads into the offseason, they will once again be trying to improve the team and get them over the hump in the playoffs.
As shown against the Mets, the bullpen was once again an issue for the Phillies, as they really performed poorly. While the unit was strong in the regular season, they didn’t pitch to expectations in October.
With Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez both being free agents, the bullpen might look different for Philadelphia in 2025. One player who could make a lot of sense for them to pursue is Milwaukee Brewers closer, Devin Williams.
Here are three reasons why the Phillies should trade for the talented right-hander.
Brewers Will Likely Deal
As shown last offseason, the Brewers have no problem moving players that they don’t believe they will be able to re-sign in the future. Even though they made the postseason in 2024, they traded their ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles prior to the start of the campaign.
While the asking price will be substantial for a player the caliber of Williams, it would also be the Brewers trading their closer to another contender in the National League. With that in mind, it could raise the asking price a touch.
Uncertainty in Bullpen
As the Phillies head into the offseason, the bullpen will likely once again be their main focus. With a great starting rotation and a good lineup, the bullpen is what needs to improve.
Due to some of their top performers in 2024 being free agents, Philadelphia might have to find alternatives to replace them. Making a trade for Williams would certainly fill the void left behind if they lost Hoffman or Estevez.
Star Potential
When healthy, Williams has shown that he can be one of the best closers in the game, as he was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. For the last three seasons, the right-hander has had an ERA under 2.00, and had a strikeout per nine innings of 15.8 in 2024.
While the Phillies have had some good teams in recent years, the back end of the bullpen has been an issue. Adding Williams would give the franchise a star for the unit that they haven’t had. Even though the price would be steep, it would be well worth it for Philadelphia.