Bats Ablaze, Philadelphia Phillies Scorch Dodgers for Twelve Runs in Big Win

What a game, and what a series this has turned out to be for the Philadelphia Phillies, who squeaked out a rollercoaster of a 12-10 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

The Dodgers were set to send Clayton Kershaw to the bump, but it was announced that the future Hall of Famer was to be placed on the 10-day injured list with hip inflamation.

In his stead, the Dodgers sent young ace Walker Buehler to the task. He faced off against the Phillies fifth starter, Kyle Gibson.

What eventually became a constant volley of scoring began in the top of the second inning, when Bryson Stott singled home two runs to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead. Stott reached base five times in this one, his most memorable Major League performance to date.

Gibson, who looked to be cruising through his first two innings of work, eventually surrendered the Phillies' lead in the bottom of the third. After a Chris Taylor solo shot, things began to spiral. Nine men came to the plate in the inning, and the Dodgers had taken a commanding 5-2 lead.

Yet, the Phillies answered promptly in the top of the fourth, as a 114 MPH, three-run bomb landed in Stairs' territory off the bat of Kyle Schwarber. That knotted this one back up at 5-5.

Gibson conceded yet another run, and was eventually relieved by James Norwood with two outs in the fourth. The righty's final line would come to rest after a mediocre 3.2 innings, in which he allowed six runs.

Norwood, however, would go on to redeem himself after his catastrophic meltdown against the Mets. He tossed 1.1 innings worth of perfect baseball, striking out three, and was instrumental in what would be a fabulous recovery by the bullpen after Gibson's tepid start.

The Dodgers also seemed to struggle in the starting pitching department, as Walker Buehler's night would come to a close after five less-than-good innings. The Phillies offense jumped all over him for nine hits, prompting one of the worst starts stuff-wise of his young career.

Los Angeles then sent Alex Vesia to the bump in the sixth inning, but would be met with a bit of deja vu:

Vesia, a lefty, promptly loaded the bases thanks to a Johan Camargo single and walks from Stott and Schwarber. This is where the story differs from Thursday night, though, as Dave Roberts went on to tug Vesia from the game, replacing him with righty Evan Phillips.

Phillips picked up right where Vesia left off, and a sac-fly off the bat of Alec Bohm, two-RBI double from Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos RBI single gave the Phillies their second lead of the night with a score of 8-6.

The Dodgers nabbed one back in the bottom of the sixth, which Harper then cancelled out with a solo shot in the eighth, and the score would remain 9-7 until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Buckle up, folks.

Joe Girardi went to Jeurys Familia for the save, and the minute the leadoff runner in Trea Turner reached safely, that familiar feeling was palpable in the air.

Familia blew the save, as Justin Turner smoked a two-run shot, tying the ballgame up at 9-9, and sending this one into extra innings.

Thankfully, the Phillies came prepared, as Roman Quinn began on the basepaths as the Phillies' zombie runner in the top of the tenth inning. He and Harper came around to score on a Castellanos double, and Castellanos himself scored on a throwing error by catcher Austin Barnes. After all was said and done, it was 12-9 good guys.

However, there were three outs still to get. Who could the Phillies possibly turn to to notch the save?

Well, In his second ever Major League appearance, after he was promoted directly from Double-A ball...22-year-old Francisco Morales was sent out to attempt a three-out save against one of the game's best teams.

And, while it wasn't pretty, he locked the game down with a final score of 12-10, earning his first career save in his second ever MLB appearance.

It was a fitting end for what turned out to be a bonkers ballgame. The Phillies have, at the very least, split the road series against a tough Dodgers ballclub.

