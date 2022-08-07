Bats to Brooms, Phillies Sweep Nationals

On a day where they honored the 1980 World Series champion team, the Philadelphia Phillies' offense showed out in force, and trounced the Washington Nationals for the fourth day in a row, finishing out the four-game series sweep.

Things began as they were expected to when Darick Hall slammed the seventh home run of his short career.

That solo shot set the tone for the remainder of the day. The Phillies offense went on to hit four home runs, thanks to the efforts of Nick Maton, Rhys Hoskins, and the aforementioned 'Long Ball' Hall, who all left the yard in the bottom of the fourth inning. By the time they were through, the score was 7-0 Phillies.

After the fourth, with the scoring stagnated for the Phillies, the Nationals scraped a run back off of Aaron Nola.

Nola was his same solid self on Sunday, tossing six innings of one-run ball, striking out five.

The Phillies tagged another run on the Nationals in the seventh, as Nick Maton singled Bryson Stott home. Bryson Stott returned the favor in the eighth as he cleared the bases with a double to the wall, and Brandon Marsh followed directly behind him with an RBI single of his own. Following him Maton tacked on another RBI, this time a double. That made it 13-1 Phillies, and there, finally, it would stay.

Thus, the Phillies swept the Nationals. It was an exhilarating series for the Fightins, as they homered 14 times, and now find themselves 12 games above the .500 mark.

Those 14 homers are the franchise record for long balls in a single series. The old record was set at 13 last year in Chicago against the Cubs. Brad Miller led that charge, homering three times in one game on July 8.

Philadelphia now stands just 3.5 games back of the second-place Atlanta Braves, and have the potential to be two games clear of the third Wild Card spot by the end of the day.

The Phillies will unfortunately take a day off tomorrow, but they'll be back for a home series against the ice-cold Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Hopefully, the Phillies keep their red-hot bats out in the heat-wave sun until then: another sweep certainly wouldn't hurt.

