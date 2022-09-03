Kapler Gets Last Laugh, Phillies Drop Series Opener in Dismal Showing

After recovering from back-to-back blowouts, it seemed like the Philadelphia Phillies were ready to redeem themselves out west. Their 18-2 victory over Arizona was their greatest margin of victory on the season, but the San Francisco Giants and old friend Gabe Kapler had other ideas.

Since Kapler took over as manager in San Francisco, the Phillies have fallen to his club seven times, with only three victories to soften those blows. It was a trend that continued Friday night.

When Philadelphia Phillies starter Kyle Gibson has taken the mound in 2022, he's been two sides of a coin, either dominant or Matt Moore. In 10 starts Gibson has pitched six or more innings for two or fewer earned runs, but six times he has failed to reach the fifth inning, allowing five runs or more.

On Friday night, the Phillies got the latter, it was apparent from the first inning. Gibson recorded only five outs, allowing seven runs in the process, his command failed him entirely, and he walked four batters. Joc Pederson's second inning 'splash hit' bounced him from the game. Gibson's ERA rose 40 points on the night.

The next Phillie pitcher into the fire was Sam Coonrod, who has been dominant in limited outings since arriving back from the injured list in August. He faired little better than Gibson, however, allowing four more Giant runs to cross the plate and recording only two outs.

By the time he was lifted for Cristopher Sánchez in the third, the Phillies had thrown 103 pitches, and they had recorded just seven outs.

Sánchez, for what it's worth, did rebound from his disaster outing in Arizona. Giving the Phillies some length, he managed 3 2/3 innings while striking out six and allowing just one run.

However, Sánchez's command was ineffective too. He allowed seven baserunners, three hits and four walks. His 11 outs were enough to get the Phillies into the later innings.

With the end of the game finally in sight, Thomson brought in Andrew Bellatti and for the eighth, Garrett Stubbs.

Stubbs allowed the 13th Giants run to cross the plate. Still, he was more effective than either Gibson or Coonrod.

Down to their final outs in the ninth, the Phillies avoided a shutout as Nick Maton — in for Kyle Schwarber in left field — got the the inning started on a double and scored on Alec Bohm's RBI single.

It was an entirely trivial run, but sometimes moral victories like these are needed to spark some fire and bring about the right mood for revenge the following day.

The Phillies will send Noah Syndergaard to the hill on Saturday facing the Giants' Jakob Junis at 4:05pm EST.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!