Gibson Impresses as Philadelphia Phillies Notch Another Win Over Athletics on Opening Weekend

The Philadelphia Phillies improved their season record to 2-0 after defeating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The performance of the day went to Kyle Gibson who pitched 7 innings and gave up just 2 hits while striking out 10.

All of the Phillies scoring came on three home runs as Nick Castellanos hit his first home run as a Phillie in the first inning scoring himself and Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia plated two more runs as Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura went back-to-back with solo shots to the left field stands to make it 4-0 Phillies. It was the first time since August 28, 2021 that Philadelphia had back-to-back home runs in which Odubel Herrera and Segura performed the feat.

Oakland got one back in the eighth when Jose Alvarado replaced Gibson on the mound, but worked an uneventful inning otherwise.

Of significance, Alec Bohm notched two hits on the day as did Hoskins. Production from homegrown players will play a large role in how Philadelphia performs this season.

In typical Phillies fashion, the game once again felt closer than it should have been in the ninth. Corey Knebel was called upon to close out the game in a save situation. He walked Kemp to start the inning and after a stolen base and error by J.T. Realmuto, he made his way to third.

Kemp was singled home by Jed Lowrie, who was then promptly sent back to the dugout on a double play.

Kenebel was able to secure his first save as a Phillie by striking out Chad Pinder to end the game.

