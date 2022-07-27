Offense Quiets as Phillies Fall to Braves

Hopes were high heading into Tuesday night's game as the Philadelphia Phillies, looked to take the initiative and win a series against division rivals Atlanta Braves. Unfortunately, the home team went down early.

With the ever steadfast Aaron Nola on the mound, the Phillies felt confident in the game staying competitive through its first several innings. But Braves starter Spencer Strider and his 102mph fastball showed out in force, while Nola looked like the calendar has already turned to September.

Strider was dominant through six innings, stymying Philadelphia hitters with six strikeouts and just one walk. The only run he allowed to cross the plate, a monster solo shot from Kyle Schwarber in the sixth.

Strider exited the game following that inning, with 90 pitches to his name and a 2.91 ERA on the season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nola had allowed things to crumble apart.

The first Braves run crossed the plate when Austin Riley doubled on a fastball right down in the middle with two out in the first inning. Dansby Swanson scored all the way from first.

Then in the third, Nola left a high fastball, once again over the middle of the plate, which Michael Harris II launched to left for a solo home run. The scoring continued in the fourth when Riley doubled to lead off the inning and was driven in on a single from Eddie Rosario.

In the fifth, Matt Olson homered with a runner on to make it 5-0. Nola followed with a clean sixth, but it was one of only two innings he managed not to surrender a run on the night.

After an extended slumber, the Phillies' bats somewhat awoke in the ninth inning. After Nick Nelson allowed another RBI extra base hit to Harris II, the score was 6-1 and the Braves opted not to use their closer.

Will Smith came into the game and promptly allowed the Phillies offense to get going. Rhys Hoskins slashed a single to right and J.T. Realmuto followed him with a two-run home run. Even Nick Castellanos reached base on a walk.

All of a sudden, it was a save situation as Atlanta brought in closer Kenley Jansen. Bryson Stott worked a 10-pitch at-bat but was unable to find ball four. His pop-out followed by an Alec Bohm groundout sealed the victory for the Braves.

The tying run never came to the plate.

The Phillies an Kyle Gibson take on the Braves and Charlie Morton at 12:35 Wednesday afternoon for the all important series rubber match.

