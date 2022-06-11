Philadelphia Phillies' Bats Fan the Flame, Win Eighth Straight

One thing that has become abundantly clear over their last eight games: the Philadelphia Phillies are having a lot of fun playing baseball right now.

In the midst of a seven-game winning streak, the Phillies were able to return home on Friday to a packed house at Citizens Bank Park. A raucous, excitable, and jam-packed crowd greeted their faithful home team, and they were immediately given something to cheer about.

Rhys Hoskins torched a home run to left center, and gave the Phillies an immediate 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. They wouldn't relinquish that lead for the remainder of the game.

The bottom of the second was when things really began to roll. The Phillies cashed in on an Alec Bohm walk, Bryson Stott single, and Arizona Diamondbacks' error to tack on an extra run, setting the stage for Mr. June himself, Kyle Schwarber, who stepped to the plate.

26% of Kyle Schwarber's total hits, and 31% of his total home runs on the season have come in the eight games he's played thus far in June. He has truly transcended into something different as the summer has reared its head.

Back-to-back singles from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos would lead to a RBI double off the bat of Didi Gregorius, capping off a five-run second inning with a score of 6-0.

Diamondbacks' starting pitcher, Zac Gallen, who entered Friday night with a 2.40 ERA on the season, was forced to exit after just 1.2 innings of work. This, of course, comes just 24 hours after the Phillies delivered Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes one of toughest outings of his career, forcing the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner to make an early exit as well. The Phillies lineup has done exceptionally well to grind through opposing pitching during their impressive winning stretch.

Conversely, Phillies pitching got off to a great start. Kyle Gibson maintained a one-hitter, and was cruising up until the sixth inning, where Daulton Varsho blasted a solo shot off of a misplaced fastball. In retrospect, that probably should have served as a sign of things to come for the right-hander.

Gibson headed back out to begin the seventh, but allowed the first two batters to reach base. He was then replaced by Brad Hand, whose teetering luck finally ran out. Hand recorded just one out, and allowed four runs (two inherited) to cross the plate thanks to back-to-back Diamondbacks' doubles.

Luckily, Seranthony Domínguez stopped the bleeding with a dominant 0.2 innings of work, partially aided by an outrageously poor strike three called on Christian Walker via home plate umpire, Edwin Moscoso.

The Phillies immediately answered the D-Backs' surge, however, thanks to Rhys Hoskins' second home run of the night. He is almost certainly beginning to heat up.

Connor Brogdon and Corey Knebel tossed back-to-back scoreless innings to close this one out, and the Phillies secured their eighth straight win, bringing them back to an even 29-29 record.

Manager Rob Thomson has won his first seven games as the Phillies manager, and his club is clearly enjoying themselves. They'll send their ace Zack Wheeler to the bump tomorrow, in hopes of extending their winning streak. Chances are, if they continue at the level they've been playing, that ninth consecutive victory should be well within reach.

