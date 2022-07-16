Phillies Cling to Slim Lead, Halt Four-Game Skid

It is becoming a regular occurrence for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. Last week it was Corey Knebel escaping a ninth-inning jam with a one-run lead, runners on first and third and no outs. Friday it was Seranthony Domínguez escaping a one-out, bases loaded jam with a one-run margin in the ninth.

These escape acts are becoming almost pedestrian for the Phillies. But in this particular game, it seems improbable that they were even in a place to make the attempt at all.

Going into Friday's contest, Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara hadn't allowed an earned run through his last 19.1 innings. That streak continued through the seventh for a total of 25.2 innings, until the Phillies put their first run on the board.

Still, at one point it looked like the Phillies might not be able to muster any offense against the force that is Alcantara. The Marlins' starter retired the first 13 batters of the game before J.T. Realmuto, facing his former team, drove a single through the right side in the fifth.

At the time it seemed like the spark that might ignite Philadelphia’s slumbering offense, but Bryson Stott grounded into a double play the very next pitch.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson was fantastic, keeping the Phillies' deficit at one. Working himself into a second inning jam, Gibson allowed a leadoff walk and then a double. Avisail Garcia, the lead runner, came home on a sacrifice fly, but Gibson did not allow any further damage.

Phillie bats finally came alive in the seventh. To lead off the inning, Rhys Hoskins ended a stretch of 148 Philadelphia plate appearances without a walk. Nick Castellanos followed him with a groundball single through the vacant right side to set up the Phillies' first at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Hall came through to deliver the tie with an RBI double, though Castellanos was thrown out trying to score from first. Realmuto came next with a double of his own to give the Phillies their first lead of the night, 2-1.

With that lead still intact, Domínguez entered in the ninth to preserve the one-run lead. But in uncharacteristic fashion, he allowed three consecutive walks with one out. That's the most he's allowed in a single outing all season.

Nevertheless, he retired the next two hitters in convincing fashion, forcing a groundout from Jesús Sánchez then a strikeout of Phillie-killer Miguel Rojas to seal the victory.

Though unannounced, the Phillies intent to send Ranger Suárez to the mound Saturday for a 4:10 p.m. start opposed by Marlins top prospect and débutée Max Meyer.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!