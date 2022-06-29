Despite Late Rally, Phillies Drop First Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of one of the toughest stretches in their 2022 MLB season. They took down the red hot San Diego Padres over the weekend, but now they have to face their NL East divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves.

Things did not go as planned on Tuesday night during the first of three games against the Braves this week.

Zack Wheeler took the bump, and despite having been so solid this season, gave up three runs in the first three innings. It was an uncharacteristic start for Wheeler, who ended up going 6.1 innings and was able to settle down after the third.

Philadelphia was able to get a few runs back thanks to timely hits by the offense. Kyle Schwarber's game-tying home run in the seventh only perpetuated the narrative of him being Superman in June.

Despite the late rally, the Braves would eventually reclaim the lead in the eighth and never relinquish it. The Phillies' bullpen has been impressive as of late, but they returned to their old ways by allowing two runs late in the game. Andrew Bellatti gave up a run in the eighth and Brad Hand conceded another in the ninth.

Multiple challenges face Philadelphia moving forward. The absence of the reigning NL MVP. Zach Eflin hitting the injured list once again. And a struggling bullpen. All were on display Tuesday evening, and yet the Fightins almost came out ahead.

An interesting few weeks lie ahead for the franchise. They must capitalize on this series if they hope to continue with their momentum.

