Phillies Finish First Half with Sweep of Marlins

For the first time in history, the Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in Miami.

Just kidding. But, it has been a pretty long time. 12 years to be exact.

It's also been four years since the Phillies swept them in general. So, this sweep, and series win, was much needed ahead of the All-Star break.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning against Miami starter Trevor Rogers.

Alec Bohm got things started with a RBI double to right field to score J.T. Realmuto. Bohm is slashing .389/.429/.722 over his last seven games, and .315/.343/.457 with 11 extra-base hits since June 5.

Then Matt Vierling doubled down the left field line to bring Bohm home to make it 2-0 Phillies.

But they didn't stop there. Yairo Munoz smoked a baseball to left field, a two-run homer, his third of the season. That made it 4-0, a lead the Phillies would not surrender.

Aaron Nola appreciated the run support, as he once again dazzled through 8.1 shutout innings, collecting 10 strikeouts along the way. It was his 25th career 10+ K game, tied for fourth most with Jim Bunning in Phillies history.

Rob Thomson sent Nola back out for the ninth inning, with a chance to pick up the complete game shutout. That didn't happen, however, as Nola got the first batter to pop out, but allowed back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. He was lifted for Jose Alvarado.

It was an alarmingly big spot for Alvarado, even though he's been extremely effective since being recalled from Triple-A. The hard-throwing lefty was able to get Garrett Cooper out on strikes, and Bryan de la Cruz to ground out to end the ballgame.

The Phillies end the first half of the 2022 season with a record of 49-43, currently tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third National League Wild Card spot.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!