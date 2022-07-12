Phillies Lose Bohm to Injury as Cardinals Force Series Split

Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Lose Bohm to Injury as St. Louis Cardinals Force Series Split

Philadelphia Phillies Lose Bohm to Injury as St. Louis Cardinals Force Series Split

The St. Louis Cardinals triumphed over the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night to force a series split.

© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals triumphed over the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night to force a series split.

Things just can't go well for the Philadelphia Phillies anymore. After winning the first two games of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals in nail-biting fashion, the Phillies lost their rapidly heating-up third baseman and their chance at a series win Monday night.

Over his last 15 games, Alec Bohm had slashed .352/.368/.556 with two home runs. He was finally rounding into the player the Phillies had hoped he'd become after his rookie season.

But that came to a grinding halt Monday when Bohm injured his finger trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning. Initially it appeared that the Phillies had suffered another broken finger—add it to the list—but thankfully, it appears that Bohm only dislocated the finger.

Fortunately, the out at second didn't seem like it mattered much at the time, after all the Phillies were in the lead after Rhys Hoskins' first inning solo home run. Aaron Nola was cruising too, he threw only 39 pitches through his first four innings of work.

But in the fifth, everything came crumbling down. Dylan Carlson led off the inning with a lined base hit and was subsequently driven home by Corey Dickerson who himself scored on a double from Edmundo Sosa. The Phillies had lost what would be their only lead of the night.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Those mistake pitches by Nola were compounded by a bloop base hit into no-man's land from Andrew Knizner that scored Sosa to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. Somehow, that deficit already seemed hopeless.

The Cardinals increased their lead with a two-run homer in the seventh; again, the former-Phillie Dickerson did the damage. Even the Cardinals' defensive replacements got in on the action when Lars Nootbar crushed a home run off Michael Kelly in the eighth.

Unable to muster any semblance of a comeback, the Phillies went down quietly for a 6-1 final score.

Aaron Nola continued his streak of pitching seven or more innings but allowed five runs. Cardinals' starter Miles Mikolas pitched seven straight scoreless inning after he allowed Hoskins' home run in the first. He was nigh unhittable, striking out five and allowing six hits.

A short-handed Phillies squad entered Canada Monday night to face the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 Tuesday evening. Andrew Bellatti will get the start as the squad's opener. With a depleted bullpen, Philadelphia have a difficult road ahead of them facing one of the American League's toughest lineups.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18684886
Game Day

Phillies Lose Bohm to Injury as Cardinals Force Series Split

By Ben Silver34 seconds ago
Alec Bohm - FA 3B
News

Alec Bohm Exits Monday's Game Early

By Declan Harris14 hours ago
USATSI_16307789
Opinions

The 2022 MLB Draft is Wide Open for the Phillies

By Alex Carr16 hours ago
USATSI_15961104
News

Report: Four Unvaccinated Phillies to Miss Toronto Road Trip

By Ben Silver18 hours ago
USATSI_18669630
Opinions

Phillies Reliever Knebel Is Rediscovering Success in New Role

By Leo Morgenstern19 hours ago
USATSI_16294541 (2)
Prospects

Phillies Prospect McGarry Enters Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects

By Alex Carr21 hours ago
USATSI_14560412
Around MLB

Braves Trade Top Prospect for Draft Pick

By Ben Silver22 hours ago
USATSI_18680959
Game Day

Phillies Can't Hold on in Loss to Cardinals

By Lauren Amour23 hours ago