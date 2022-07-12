Phillies Lose Bohm to Injury as Cardinals Force Series Split

Things just can't go well for the Philadelphia Phillies anymore. After winning the first two games of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals in nail-biting fashion, the Phillies lost their rapidly heating-up third baseman and their chance at a series win Monday night.

Over his last 15 games, Alec Bohm had slashed .352/.368/.556 with two home runs. He was finally rounding into the player the Phillies had hoped he'd become after his rookie season.

But that came to a grinding halt Monday when Bohm injured his finger trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning. Initially it appeared that the Phillies had suffered another broken finger—add it to the list—but thankfully, it appears that Bohm only dislocated the finger.

Fortunately, the out at second didn't seem like it mattered much at the time, after all the Phillies were in the lead after Rhys Hoskins' first inning solo home run. Aaron Nola was cruising too, he threw only 39 pitches through his first four innings of work.

But in the fifth, everything came crumbling down. Dylan Carlson led off the inning with a lined base hit and was subsequently driven home by Corey Dickerson who himself scored on a double from Edmundo Sosa. The Phillies had lost what would be their only lead of the night.

Those mistake pitches by Nola were compounded by a bloop base hit into no-man's land from Andrew Knizner that scored Sosa to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. Somehow, that deficit already seemed hopeless.

The Cardinals increased their lead with a two-run homer in the seventh; again, the former-Phillie Dickerson did the damage. Even the Cardinals' defensive replacements got in on the action when Lars Nootbar crushed a home run off Michael Kelly in the eighth.

Unable to muster any semblance of a comeback, the Phillies went down quietly for a 6-1 final score.

Aaron Nola continued his streak of pitching seven or more innings but allowed five runs. Cardinals' starter Miles Mikolas pitched seven straight scoreless inning after he allowed Hoskins' home run in the first. He was nigh unhittable, striking out five and allowing six hits.

A short-handed Phillies squad entered Canada Monday night to face the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 Tuesday evening. Andrew Bellatti will get the start as the squad's opener. With a depleted bullpen, Philadelphia have a difficult road ahead of them facing one of the American League's toughest lineups.

