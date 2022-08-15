Phillies Look to Regain Momentum Versus Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies began their series against the New York Mets with great promise, but ultimately fell flat in the final two contests of the three-game bout. They'll look to turn things around once more against the Cincinnati Reds this week, as the two clubs face off in what should be a relatively lopsided series.

The Reds have been one of baseball's worst clubs this season, and the Phillies will see them a total of seven times in August. Their 45-68 record stands as the third-worst in the National League.

This is the first time these two clubs have met all season, but this iteration of the Reds is far different than the one the Phillies would have faced a couple of months ago. Cincy shipped off their two best starters in Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, as well as their best bat in Brandon Drury prior to the trade deadline.

Armed now with a weaker lineup, rotation, and bullpen, the Reds are 3-7 over their last 10 games. The Phillies will look to capitalize against the sliding club.

Game One: Monday, 6:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Noah Syndergaard vs. LHP Mike Minor

Mike Minor has been awfully hittable in 2022. The southpaw has tallied a 1.56 WHIP across 62 innings of work this season, and his 6.24 ERA is among the worst in the major leagues. There are a slew of hard-hitting righties in the Phillies lineup that will look to prey upon Minor's lackluster stuff, among them is former Reds outfielder, Nick Castellanos.

Syndergaard delivers a pitch versus the Miami Marlins. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have tinkered with Noah Syndergaard since he first donned red pinstripes. The right-hander is now utilizing his sinker as his primary pitch, and turning to a hard slider/cutter as a secondary while utilizing his curveball as a primary "out" pitch. It served him well in his last outing, as "Thor" tossed six strong innings of two-run baseball versus Miami, and really began to groove over his last three-or-so innings. Monday will serve as an interesting test for him.

Game Two: Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Kyle Gibson vs. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Zeuch has bounced around as a quad-A starter type, and was claimed by the Reds after the St. Louis Cardinals designated him for assignment in late-May. The tall right-hander has a decent fastball, averaging out around 94 miles-per-hour, but boasts overall lackluster stuff. He has been exceedingly hittable in both the majors and minors this year, totaling a 1.77 WHIP in 13 triple-A starts this season.

Gibson spins a breaking ball in the first inning of his previous start. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson is fresh off of two very good outings across his first two starts in August. The 34-year-old has tossed 14 innings this month and has allowed just three earned runs, lowering his season ERA to 4.29. He has been an ideal fifth starter for this Phillies rotation, and has provided meaningful innings for the club.

Game Three: Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. LHP Nick Lodolo

A very promising rookie southpaw, Nick Lodolo could present a challenge to the Phillies' lineup. The 24-year-old has finally begun to find his footing at the MLB level, tossing a 3.38 ERA across his last four starts. Control has been a problem for the youngster, but he has shown flashes of excellence across his first three months in the bigs. He is easily the toughest pitcher they'll face in this series.

Ranger readies his patented sinker versus the Mets. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for Lodolo, he's set to face off against one of the Phillies' hottest arms in Ranger Suárez. Over his last 11 starts, the southpaw has allowed more than three runs on just one occasion, and has posted 63.2 innings of 2.69 ERA baseball in that span, allowing a 1.19 WHIP as well as a minuscule .644 opponent OPS.

Suárez has been spectacular for the Phillies down the stretch, and will look to continue his success in Wednesdays matinee.

