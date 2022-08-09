Phillies Look to Stay Hot and Fry the Fish

The Philadelphia Phillies are scorching. They've won 10 of their last 11, hit a franchise-record 14 home runs in their previous series and have fired on all cylinders of late. They've capitalized on an easy schedule, and will look to do the same against another lacking club in the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins entered this year with promise: starting pitching depth that seemed to go on forever, an improved, albeit still lacking starting lineup, and a few exciting young players traveling down the pipeline.

Unfortunately, it's all gone wrong for them in 2022. Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia have proven to be duds, and both have landed on the injured list alongside Jazz Chisholm, Brian Anderson, and late-bloomer Jon Berti.

Due to a surplus of injuries, the Marlins have called up some intriguing young players in Charles LeBlanc, Peyton Burdick, and top prospect J.J. Bleday. They will be players to watch in this upcoming three-game bout.

Game One: Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Braxton Garrett vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Lefty Braxton Garrett has come as somewhat of a surprise for the Marlins. Typically, that shouldn't be the case for a first round pick, but Garrett wasn't expected to be a key player in the Marlins rotation, especially not this late in the season. But, with lefty Trevor Rogers' regression, and injuries to Max Meyer and Sixto Sanchez, the 25 year old has stepped up, posting a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts.

Wheeler delivers a pitch versus the Atlanta Braves. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler has been himself in 2022. After a tough start to the season due to a stunted spring, Wheeler righted the ship, and re-found his typical ace status. He'll look to dominate a stagnant Miami offense on Tuesday.

Game Two: Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard

Sandy Alcantara has been nothing short of a marvel this season. As an homage to the great pitchers of yore, the right-hander has tossed 158.1 innings across 22 starts. He could very well be in line to break 230+ innings before the season is out. That kind of total is unheard of these days, and is especially impressive given the velocity the shoe-in Cy Young Award Winner utilizes. He'll be tough to beat, as always.

The Phillies' first look at Noah Syndergaard in their powder blue uniforms. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard is heading into his second start in red pinstripes. His first one was cut short due to rain, and the right-hander lacked his typical thunder, pitching on nearly ten days of rest. The Phillies will hope to see him return to form, and the Marlins' lineup certainly presents an opportunity for just that.

Game three: Thursday, 1:05 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Edward Cabrera vs. RHP Kyle Gibson

Edward Cabrera is one of the Marlins' more promising young arms, but has battled through some unfortunate injuries this season. Armed with high velocity and a killer changeup (very much akin to Alcantara's) the Marlins have every reason to be optimistic about him. The Phillies have yet to face him this season, which will make this one an interesting watch.

Gibson delivering a pitch in his near-perfect start, his first since his grandmother's passing. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson has pitched exceedingly well against the Marlins this season, and is coming off a spectacular start versus the Nationals. The right-hander went six perfect innings, and tossed eight one-run frames. He's been solid for the Phillies of late, going 6+ innings in all but one of his last five starts.

