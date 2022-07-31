Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Take Third Game Against Pirates, Eye Sweep

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies Take Third Game Against Pirates, Eye Sweep

The Philadelphia Phillies won their third game against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend as they eye a series sweep on Sunday.

It was another close and brutally fought game for the Philadelphia Phillies as they took down the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third time in as many days on Saturday evening. It was the second game in a row against the Pirates that went to extra innings, and third that was decided by two runs or less.

Ranger Suárez was immaculate on the mound, he tossed 6.0 innings of no-run ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. He only allowed three hits on the evening. 

Since his return from his injured list stint, Suárez has pitched 16.0 innings without an earned run allowed. The lefty has also fanned 16 batters during that span.

After a rocky start to the season, the Venezuelan looks to have settled in and is lined up to help bolster the Phillies' rotation down the stretch run. 

But, it wasn't just the Pittsburgh having trouble hitting the ball, Philadelphia also struggled to create runs. Catcher J.T. Realmuto finally got the scoring started in the sixth inning when he launched a solo home run to right field. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Realmuto has been picking up the pace in July,  there have only been two games throughout the entire month in which he hasn't recorded a hit. Additionally, half of his 10 home runs on the season have come during the month. He is just one more example of a Philadelphia player doing his utmost to fill the shoes of Bryce Harper.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Corey Knebel was called upon to pitch, the Phillies were without Seranthony Domínguez as he had pitched on Thursday and Friday. Knebel held the Pirates scoreless and recorded his 14th straight scoreless outing.

Philadelphia ultimately won the game in extras when Didi Gregorius, who started on second, scored on a poor throw from Pirated first baseman Michael Chavis that was ruled an error.

The win was particularly important as the St. Louis Cardinals also lost on the evening, pushing the Phillies into sole possession of the final NL wild card spot.

Philadelphia will try and capitalize Sunday as they go for the sweep of Pittsburgh with Aaron Nola slated to take the mound.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18788577
Game Day

Phillies Take Third Game Against Pirates, Eye Sweep

By Kade Kistner4 minutes ago
USATSI_18642256
Opinions

'Inside The Phillies' Ideal Trade Deadline

By Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Leo Morgenstern, Ben Silver and Kade Kistner16 hours ago
USATSI_18734280
Opinions

Phillies May Be a Match for Orioles Relievers

By Ben Silver18 hours ago
USATSI_18668265
Around MLB

Report: deGrom to Make 2022 Season Debut on Tuesday

By Leo Morgenstern20 hours ago
USATSI_18669795
News

Phillies Trade Romero for Cardinals' Sosa

By Ben Silver20 hours ago
USATSI_18614246
News

Phillies Recall Appel, Place Gibson on Bereavement List

By Kade Kistner21 hours ago
USATSI_12913354
Prospects

Abel Dazzles in BlueClaws Gem

By Alex Carr21 hours ago
USATSI_18773225
Game Day

Hoskins' Big Night Propels Phillies Past Pirates

By Ben Silver23 hours ago