Phillies Take Third Game Against Pirates, Eye Sweep

It was another close and brutally fought game for the Philadelphia Phillies as they took down the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third time in as many days on Saturday evening. It was the second game in a row against the Pirates that went to extra innings, and third that was decided by two runs or less.

Ranger Suárez was immaculate on the mound, he tossed 6.0 innings of no-run ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk. He only allowed three hits on the evening.

Since his return from his injured list stint, Suárez has pitched 16.0 innings without an earned run allowed. The lefty has also fanned 16 batters during that span.

After a rocky start to the season, the Venezuelan looks to have settled in and is lined up to help bolster the Phillies' rotation down the stretch run.

But, it wasn't just the Pittsburgh having trouble hitting the ball, Philadelphia also struggled to create runs. Catcher J.T. Realmuto finally got the scoring started in the sixth inning when he launched a solo home run to right field.

Realmuto has been picking up the pace in July, there have only been two games throughout the entire month in which he hasn't recorded a hit. Additionally, half of his 10 home runs on the season have come during the month. He is just one more example of a Philadelphia player doing his utmost to fill the shoes of Bryce Harper.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Corey Knebel was called upon to pitch, the Phillies were without Seranthony Domínguez as he had pitched on Thursday and Friday. Knebel held the Pirates scoreless and recorded his 14th straight scoreless outing.

Philadelphia ultimately won the game in extras when Didi Gregorius, who started on second, scored on a poor throw from Pirated first baseman Michael Chavis that was ruled an error.

The win was particularly important as the St. Louis Cardinals also lost on the evening, pushing the Phillies into sole possession of the final NL wild card spot.

Philadelphia will try and capitalize Sunday as they go for the sweep of Pittsburgh with Aaron Nola slated to take the mound.

