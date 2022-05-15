Philadelphia Phillies Unable to Sweep Dodgers as Knebel Blows Save

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Sunday's ballgame with a chance to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. for the first time since 1985, but they were unable to do so.

Bryce Harper, who was responsible for eight of the Phillies' 29 runs through the first three games of the series, was out of the lineup on Sunday due to a PRP injection, while a struggling J.T. Realmuto was given the day off.

Aaron Nola was on the bump for Philadelphia against the Dodgers' Michael Grove, who was called up from Double-A to make his major league debut against the red-hot Phillies.

The Phillies uncharacteristically supplied Nola was some early run support, collecting four runs on four hits in the second inning. An error by Gavin Lux that allowed Jean Segura—who's carrying a 12-game hitting streak—led to 10 Phillies batters stepping to the plate in the inning.

A Garrett Stubbs ground-rule double brought Johan Camargo home, and a Rhys Hoskins two-run single made it 4-0, Phillies.

Four unearned runs would be all Grove would allow in his debut, which came to a close after 3.2 innings, three walks, and three strikeouts. And unfortunately, the Dodger bullpen largely shut the Fightins down after that.

Nola was once again solid for Philadelphia. While his command was shaky at times—allowing a home run to Mookie Betts in the third inning—he surrendered only two runs, two walks, and four hits against the lethal Dodger lineup in seven innings. His eight strikeouts on the day also helped him to pass Jim Bunning for seventh place in Phillies history in Ks. He was exactly what the Phillies needed him to be today

Although, Nola does have some solid defense behind him to thank for keeping his outing in check. Johan Camargo and Bryson Stott particularly helped to keep it a two-run game.

Jeurys Familia was the man on the mound for the Phillies in the eighth. He walked Lux to begin the inning, which was promptly followed by a Betts double to make it 4-3. Familia then walked Freddie Freeman, but induced a double-play from Trea Turner and ground out from Will Smith to end the Dodgers' threat.

Corey Knebel came in in the ninth inning for the save, and was unable to hold off the Dodgers' lineup. With two outs in the ninth, Knebel allowed a triple to Cody Bellinger, a walk to Taylor, and finally, Lux was able to bring both runners home with a double. The Phillies lost 5-4, and thus, were unable to sweep.

However, the Phillies took the series 3-1 against Los Angeles, and went 5-2 on their West Coast trip; they are now 17-18, below .500 once again. After an off day on Monday, they will return home on Tuesday to take on the San Diego Padres for three games.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!