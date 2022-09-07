Phillies Walk it Off Against Marlins as They Get Back on Track

The Philadelphia Phillies needed Tuesday's victory against the Marlins like a farmer needs the rain. While it was a close 3-2 contest, closer than one would have hoped, a walk-off win helps kick start momentum unlike any other catalyst.

Jean Segura provided that spark.

The second baseman's lone hit of the night was in the bottom of the ninth, a single that scored Bryce Harper to provide the victory.

But the Phillies' ability to put themselves in position to walk-off was perhaps even more impressive.

Despite a gruesome showing on the mound during his last appearance, starting pitcher Aaron Nola righted the ship and pitched 6.2 innings of one-run ball. It was a sight to see as Nola's 2022 MLB season has been generally consistent, at times downright dominant.

He helped dispel any doubts about his potential September collapse on Tuesday night at home.

On a night with little offense on either side, one stand out was Edmundo Sosa. The glove-first infielder started in favor of Bryson Stott, appearing as a move to hide Stott against a lefty.

Naturally, there was an outcry for sitting Stott after his performances and improvement at the plate during the second half of the season. However, Sosa was the driving force for Philadelphia's offense on the night.

The Panama native went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a RBI. He also drew a walk.

A hot topic as of late has been the disappearance of Bryce Harper's power since his return from the injured list. In his 10 games back, Harper has not hit a home run and he hadn't hit a home run in over 13 days before he broke his thumb.

It's the longest power drought of his career.

Yet, he still remains to be productive in the lineup, hitting a "double" on Tuesday evening against Miami. Obviously the power is there as he mashed two home runs during his rehab stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His power is just as much about his timing, something he is still trying to regain as he cut his rehab assignment short to help the Major League club as soon as possible.

Regardless of how it happened, the Phillies got back in the win column. They are now 1-3 in the month of September as they try to avoid another dreaded "September collapse." Taking advantage of the bottom of the division this month will be key.

And of course we will always have Segura's walk-off single. His sixth with the Philadelphia Phillies.

