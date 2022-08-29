Red Hot Phillies Travel to Sun-Soaked Arizona for Three-Game Set

The Philadelphia Phillies have won six of their last seven and 23 of their last 32 games. Offense, defense, pitching... by any definition, they are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball right now.

So it only makes sense that the Phillies will travel to the hottest major city in the country: Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are rather unfitting and lukewarm. Currently fourth place in the National League West ahead of only the Colorado Rockies, Arizona has lost 15 of their last 29.

However, they have won four of their last five against slightly stiffer competition, sweeping the reeling Chicago White Sox in three games. With top prospect Corbin Carroll called up to the big league squad, the Phillies might be facing a team that's better than their 59-67 record suggests.

That said, how does the Diamondbacks pitching matchup to the Phillies' this series? Let's take a look.

Game One: Monday, 9:40 p.m. - NBCSP, MLBN | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. LHP Madison Bumgarner

Monday night will see the battle of the young, crafty left-hander Suárez face the old, crafty left-hander Bumgarner. Despite a somewhat weak showing last Tuesday against a poor Cincinnati Reds lineup, Suárez still sports a 1.54 ERA over July and August. As the season has progressed, the now 27-year-old Venezuelan has shown true sparks of brilliance.

Bumgarner, meanwhile, has an ERA of 5.87 since the beginning of July. Since signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks prior to 2020, the 33-year-old former World Series MVP has been nothing short of a disappointment.

Game Two: Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Nola has been inconsistent in 2022. Don't let that dispel his overall greatness, but since June, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native has a 2.80 ERA. Yet, in that span, Nola's had four games in which he's allowed five runs, but in four starts, he's shut out his opponent for eight innings or more. It remains to be seen which Nola Philadelphia will get coming off of arguably the best start of his career on Aug. 25.

Diamondbacks' ace Gallen is a worthy opponent for Nola. In the midst of the best of his four seasons, Gallen has a 2.66 ERA and a 3.25 FIP in 138 2/3 innings. Over his last four starts, the 27-year-old former third round pick has not allowed a single run. That comes over 27 1/3 innings. He has a legitimate case to win MLB's Pitcher of the Month for August.

Game Three: Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Bailey Falter vs. LHP Tommy Henry

After a rather troubling start to his career, Falter has finally begun to show flashes of consistency. It took a full season and a half before he finally got six innings deep into a game, but Falter managed the feat on July 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, then he repeated it... twice. If Falter can provide the Phillies with length out of a spot starting role, he could very well find himself as a valuable asset this offseason.

Falter's opposition, Henry, has had a very different start to his Major League career. Drafted in the second round out of the University of Michigan in 2019, Henry sped his way through the minors, reaching Arizona's big league roster at the beginning of August. In five career starts, Henry has a 3.25 ERA. His soft contact, low walk-rate approach has served him well thus far, but that style will be tested facing the Phillies' vaunted lineup.

