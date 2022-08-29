Diamondbacks to Call Up Top Prospect Ahead of Series with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series with the Diamondbacks on Monday night in Arizona. All games have a scheduled 9:40 p.m. start time, so be prepared to stay up past your bedtime this week.

When Philadelphia faced the Diamondbacks in June, they took two of three games from them, and are hoping for a similar outcome this time around. However, they'll encounter an unfamiliar face in Arizona's top prospect Corbin Carroll.

Carroll is a 22-year-old outfielder, ranked no. 1 on The Athletic's Keith Law's Top 60 MLB Prospects list, released on Aug. 1. Although he missed time due to the pandemic and a shoulder injury in 2020 and 2021, Carroll began the 2022 Minor League season in Double-A.

There, he slashed .313/.430/.643 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI. Carroll participated in the MLB Futures Game in July, and was then promoted to Triple-A, where he continued to impress. His 1.036 OPS and 31 stolen bases in the minors this season earned him a promotion to the big league club.

This isn't the first time the Diamondbacks called up a top prospect this year, with Alek Thomas making his debut on May 8.

As exemplified by his stolen base total, the Phillies will need to keep an eye on Carroll on the base paths. He likes to run. Ranger Suárez will take the mound on Monday for Philadelphia, facing off against D-backs' Madison Bumgarner.

