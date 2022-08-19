Revenge Awaits Phillies as Mets Come to Town

The Philadelphia Phillies, who are coming off of a disappointing loss against a tepid Cincinnati Reds club, are set to host one of baseball's best teams, and their division rivals in the New York Mets.

The Phillies have something to prove: the Mets have been their kryptonite this season. They've claimed 11 wins over Philadelphia, already awarding them the season series, and the two teams will face one another for the final time during the regular season in this upcoming four-game set.

During their last meeting, the Phillies were unexpectedly down one of their best bats in Kyle Schwarber, who is reportedly due to return to the lineup on Friday night. The Mets also sent their two best arms to the bump in that series in Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, neither of whom are set to appear in this upcoming bout.

This particular series is one that fans won't want to miss. Expect a playoff-level environment from these two squads.

Game One: Friday, 7:05 P.M. - NBC 10 | RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Chris Bassitt

In his last start against the Phillies, Bassitt managed to stymy their offense, spinning five shutout innings, and striking out five batters. Prior to that, he'd shut out both the Reds and Nationals across eight and seven innings respectively, thus giving the right-hander a scoreless streak of 20 innings. The Phillies will look to change that, and will boost their chances by re-adding Kyle Schwarber to the lineup.

Nola set to deal in front of a sold-out Citi Field crowd. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola has been about as good as ever this season. He was terrific against the Mets in his last outing, as he held the small-ball offense to one run across eight innings, but ultimately took the loss, as the Phillies couldn't manage a run against Jacob deGrom and the New York bullpen. The Phillies will hope to give their number two starter a bit more run support this time around.

Game Two: Saturday, 1:05 P.M. - NBCSP | LHP Bailey Falter vs. LHP David Peterson

Both Peterson and Williams are set to pitch on Saturday, but it is not yet confirmed which will start game one of the double-header.

Peterson has proved many doubters wrong this season. He's managed an effective 3.30 ERA across a sporadic 14 starts, including his last time out against the Braves, where he held the team scoreless over 5.1 frames of work. With both Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco injured, the Mets will need a solid start from their game one starter here. Their bullpen has been taxed over the past week, and they are rather short on stretched-out arms.

Falter stretches during his previous start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After another fabulous stint in Triple-A, Bailey Falter will once again attempt to log a solid outing at the major league level. The adjustment to the bigs has been tough for the southpaw, but he has shown significant flashes in the minors. It is entirely possible that the rotation is not where Falter's future lies, but he will look to keep the Phillies within striking distance in what should be considered a winnable contest.

Game Three: Saturday, 7:15 P.M. - NBCSP | RHP Zack Wheeler vs. RHP Trevor Williams

While he's served as the Mets' primary long relief option this season, Trevor Williams has done well within the confines of his role. He's started just eight games, but the righty has managed a 3.02 ERA across 22 total appearances, providing meaningful innings. All things considered, regardless of whether it's Peterson on Williams starting game two, this should serve as the Phillies' most advantageous pitching matchup of the series.

Wheeler struggled in his return to his former stomping ground, Citi Field. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler hasn't looked quite right across his last few starts. On paper things have looked fine, outside of his last unfortunate start against this same Mets club. Unfortunately, to the eye, the Phillies ace has looked off. The stuff hasn't been as sharp, and his command has appeared similarly dull.

This outing will be a big one for him. If he can manage to bounce back, the Phillies should have an easy time taking home the second half of this important double-header.

Game Three: Sunday, 1:35 P.M. - NBCSP | RHP Kyle Gibson vs. TBD

It is yet to be announced who will pitch for the Mets on Sunday. Taijuan Walker was slated to take the mound, but was scratched due to back spasms. However, he has not yet been fully ruled out.

José Butto, the Mets 15th ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, could get the nod. It would be his major league debut.

Gibson follows through after a pitch versus the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson has been stellar of late. In his last outing versus the Reds, he tied a career-high in strikeouts with 11, and is just three starts removed from carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning versus the Nationals.

However, the Mets match up well against Gibson, who relies on groundball contact. New York has seen a great deal of success as a small-ball team this season, and could surely cause some chaos should the 34-year-old prove too hittable.

