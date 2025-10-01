Comparing 2025 Phillies with Their World Series Champion Counterparts
The Philadelphia Phillies get a well-deserved break before they start their National League Divisional Series on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Cincinnati Reds, who are playing each other in the NL Wild Card series at Dodger Stadium. The winner will have the chance to stand in Philadelphia’s way of reaching the World Series for the first time since 2022.
But the goal for the Phillies is to do what the 1980 and 2008 teams did — win a championship. How does the 2025 team stack up? Here’s a comparison.
The 1980 Phillies
Those Phillies were fueled by the National League MVP, third baseman Mike Schmidt, and the NL Cy Young winner Steve Carlton. The pair had a combined 19.1 bWAR, with Carlton leading the Majors with a 10.2 bWAR. Schmidt led the Majors with 48 home runs and Carlton led the National League with 24 wins.
Philadelphia’s non-pitchers slashed .274/.333/.410 with a .743 OPS. But Schmidt was the only Phillies star with 20 or more home runs. Left fielder Greg Luzinski had 19 in 106 games and center fielder Garry Maddox had 11 home runs in 143 games.
The everyday batting order included catcher Bob Boone, first baseman Pete Rose, second baseman Manny Trillo, shortstop Larry Bowa, Schmidt, Luzinski, Maddox and right fielder Bake McBride. Philly also had outfielder Lonnie Smith, who batted .339 in 100 games and was third in NL rookie of the year voting. Outfielder Greg Gross, catcher Keith Moreland and utility player Del Unser were also critical players.
Carlton had help in a rotation that included Dick Ruthven (17-10) and Bob Walk (11-7). Tug McGraw spearheaded the bullpen with 20 saves and a 5-4 record, good enough to finish fifth in Cy Young voting.
The 2008 Phillies
The Phils didn’t have an MVP or a Cy Young. But first baseman Ryan Howard led the National League with 48 home runs and 146 RBI and was second in MVP voting. Philadelphia also had an elite closer in Brad Lidge, who had 41 saves and was fifth in Cy Young voting.
The everyday lineup included catcher Carlos Ruiz, second baseman Chase Utley, shortstop Jimmy Rollins, third baseman Pedro Feliz, left fielder Pat Burrell, center fielder Shane Victorino and right fielder Jayson Werth. Right fielder Geoff Jenkins, third baseman Greg Cobbs and shortstop Eric Bruntlett were also critical depth pieces for the Phillies.
Unlike the 1980 Phillies, this team could slug. Two other Phillies — Utley and Burrell — each had 33 home runs. Werth had 24 home runs, and three others had 10 or more. Ruiz was the only member of the everyday lineup with fewer than 10 home runs. But the slash was lower — .255/.332/.438 with a slightly higher .770 OPS
The rotation didn’t have a single All-Star or Cy Young contender, but it had depth. Cole Hamels (14-10), Jamie Moyer (16-7), Brett Myers (10-13) and Kyle Kendrick (11-9) all had 10 or more wins. Hamels led the NL in WHIP (1.082). Lidge had quality set-up arms in Chad Durbin, Ryan Madson, Clay Condrey and J.C. Romero.
The 2025 Phillies
These Phillies are a mix of the two previous champions. The roster includes an NL batting champion (shortstop Trea Turner), a potential MVP candidate (designated hitter Kyle Schwarber) and the NL leader in bWAR among pitchers (Cristopher Sanchez). There is also an elite closer in Jhoan Duran (16 saves), though he joined the team at the trade deadline. He has a quality group of set-up men in Tanner Banks, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering.
The rotation has the balance of 2008 in Sanchez (13-5), Jesus Luzardo (15-7), Ranger Suarez (12-8). While Zack Wheeler (10-5) is out for the season, Taijuan Walker (5-8) and Aaron Nola (5-10) have given the Phillies what they can.
The everyday lineup includes catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Bryce Harper, second baseman Bryson Stott, third baseman Alec Bohm, left fielder Max Kepler, catcher Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos.
Schwarber played in all 162 games and led the NL with 56 home runs and the Majors with 132 RBI. But the other members of the lineup hit at least 10 home runs. Infielders Edmundo Sosa and Otto Kemp, along with center fielder Harrison Bader — acquired at the trade deadline — have been key off the bench. The slash is more aligned with the 2008 team — .258/.328/.431 with a .759 OPS.
These Phillies feel more like the 2008 version — a lineup filled with slug and balanced starting pitching with a high-level closer with solid set-up arms.