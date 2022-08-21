Knebel Done for Season with Tear in Shoulder Capsule

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without an important bullpen arm for the rest of the 2022 MLB season.

Corey Knebel, who exited Aug. 14's game against the New York Mets in the middle of his outing, is reportedly done for the year.

He suffered a tear in his right shoulder capsule, thus placing him on the 60-day injured list on Sunday. Matt Gelb of The Athletic says that Knebel will head to Texas for stem-cell treatment to try and avoid getting surgery.

The timing of Knebel's injury could not have been worse, with Philadelphia just losing Seranthony Domínguez to the injured list with triceps soreness.

Luckily, the Phillies bullpen has been solid, and they'll have to continue their run of success down the stretch, especially without crucial relief arms. Their 3.66 ERA since June 1 ranks 10th in MLB.

Knebel finishes out the 2022 season with a 3.43 ERA, 4.47 FIP, 5.6 BB/9, and an 8.3 K/9. It was certainly a rocky year first year with the Phillies for the 30-year-old, and he is set to become a free agent this offseason.

