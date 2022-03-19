Where do Philadelphia Phillies Players Land on DraftKings' 2022 Player Awards Odds?

The 2022 MLB season is set to begin in less than three weeks and sportsbooks have released odds for end of the season player awards. Oddsmakers were hard at work this offseason, calculating chances for players to win the MVP, CY Young, and Rookie of the Year awards in their respective leagues.

Here are DraftKings’ odds for the coveted National League MVP award:

Juan Soto +280 Ronald Acuna Jr. +700 Mookie Betts +900 Bryce Harper +900 Freddie Freeman +1200

Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is given the third best odds (tied with Mookie Betts) to repeat as the Most Valuable Player in the National League. Only five players in history have won back-to-back NL MVP awards. Barry Bonds achieved the feat twice, he even won four in a row from 2001-2004. The only Phillie to repeat as MVP was Mike Schmidt when he won in 1980 and ‘81.

Other Phillies players with MVP odds on DraftKings:

J.T. Realmuto +4500

Rhys Hoskins +4500

Jean Segura +10000

Realmuto is still a top catcher in the National League, but not many MVPs come out of that position. Hoskins’ season came to an end in late August last year, he’ll be looking to bounce back but it is unlikely he will play to the standards of a Most Valuable Player.

DraftKings’ NL CY Young award odds:

Jacob deGrom +380 Max Scherzer +800 Corbin Burnes +800 Walker Buehler +850 Zack Wheeler +1000

Four Phillies have won the CY Young award; Steve Carlton (x4), John Denny, Steve Bedrosian, and most recently Roy Halladay. Zack Wheeler is coming off the best season of his career and finished as runner-up for the 2021 NL CY Young award. He’ll look to build on last year’s dominance and run a successful CY Young campaign in ‘22.

Aaron Nola just missed out on the top five, he sits with the seventh best odds at +1200.

DraftKings’ NL Rookie of the Year odds:

Oneil Cruz +300 Keibert Ruiz +475 Bryson Stott +850 Sixto Sanchez +900 Joey Bart +900

Four Phillies have won the Rookie of the Year award, with Ryan Howard winning it most recently in 2005. Bryson Stott has the chance to be a regular player for the Phillies this season and the more time he sees on the field, the better his chances will be at winning ROY.

Matt Vierling received +1800 odds and Mickey Moniak +5500 for their Rookie campaigns this season.

There have been 19 instances in MLB history where a team has produced both a MVP and CY Young award winner (not including situations where a pitcher won both). No team in history has ever won all three player awards in a season. Can the Phillies be the first in 2022?

