Hoskins Named Phillies 'Heart and Hustle' Winner

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that Rhys Hoskins would be their respective recipient of Major League Baseball's 'Heart and Hustle' award. Shortstop Ronald Torreyes was the Phillies' nominee last year.

Per MLB.com, "the Heart and Hustle Award is voted on by Alumni and active Major League players and is presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game."

Hoskins certainly embodies that spirit for the Phillies. Not only is he an active leader in the Philadelphia clubhouse, but the constant support of his teammates and charitable work off of the field make him the perfect selection for this particular honor.

The Phillies surely count themselves lucky to have such a great player and person as an integral part of their clubhouse.

