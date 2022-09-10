FOCO Releases New Phillies 'Then and Now' Ashburn and Harper Bobblehead

FOCO USA has just released a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead that is a part of their 'Then and Now' collection. This bobblehead features center fielder Richie Ashburn who made his debut for the Phillies in 1948 as well as Bryce Harper who needs little intorduction.

The collectible will stand at five inches tall and will feature both players on a podium. Ashburn's side will be in black and white while Harper's will be in color. The phrase 'Fighting Phils' will be emboldened across the front.



Philadelphia Phillies Richie Ashburn and Bryce Harper

The bobbleheads will be numbered out of 422 and will retail for $80 each and can be purchased here using this exclusive Inside the Phillies code.

Each FOCO USA bobblehead is handcrafted and of the utmost quality, they last for years! If you're a Phillies fan, a bobblehead collector, or both, this is one you will want to add to your collection.

Purchase them here from FOCO USA!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!