Former GM Confirms Phillies’ Interest in All-Star Slugger
The success the Philadelphia Phillies have found this season can't be overlooked. 45-20 on the season, the year has gone as well as possible.
Dave Dombrowski has hardly ever been satisfied when it comes to the roster he built. There's a good argument to be made that there isn't a better roster in baseball on paper, as Dombrowski has put together a team filled with veterans and young talent.
Still, he wants to improve it every season.
Losing in the NLCS last season and the World Series the year prior, the Phillies are right at the door to winning a World Series.
They have much of their core locked in for the foreseeable future, so they should continue to be one of the best in baseball if they stay together.
Things can always change. If Philadelphia doesn't win the World Series this year, how many more chances is Dombrowski going to give this core? It's unlikely that they'd ever split the team up, but changes could be made.
Going all in now is the right decision. And according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Phillies front office isn't going to stay quiet.
They understand that this is a season for them to win a World Series.
"The Phillies have been the National League’s best team but aren’t resting on their laurels.
"They’re looking to improve their overall outfield and have interest in Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham. The Phillies and White Sox do match up well on a blockbuster-type deal. Robert is under team control through 2027 on a club-friendly deal."
If there's one area they can improve, it's the outfield. The regular season hides issues at times, and while it's clear that Johan Rojas can't be someone who starts in a big playoff game, they don't run into many issues in the regular season.
The 23-year-old is slashing .237/.275/.302 with just two home runs. His 66 OPS+ is a good indication of his struggles at the dish.
Luis Robert Jr. is the name to keep an eye on from Bowden's column. The 26-year-old has some injury history, appearing in 100 games just once in his career. However, when he's on the field, it's clear that the Cuba native has a chance to be a superstar talent.
He's struggled in 2024, appearing in only 13 games. In his 52 at-bats, the right-handed outfielder has slashed .192/.236/.519.
At his best, which was his 2023 season, Robert posted a 129 OPS+ with 38 home runs.