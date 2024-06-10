Phillies Trade Target Could Require Package 'Greater Than' Juan Soto Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies are likely leaving London with a bittersweet feeling after putting on a show in Game 1, but also giving up a late lead during the second contest to leave their international series without a sweep.
It's frustrating, probably bordering more on the annoying side at this point considering how well they've played throughout the season.
But, if this team has made it clear about anything, it's that they are not complacent about anything they do, and that includes the success they've had so far this year.
The Phillies enjoy a day off on Monday before getting back to the grind that this long season presents as they immediately hit the road for six games against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.
With the trade deadline upcoming, their stretch of games to close out June when facing teams who are all in the playoff mix should give Dave Dombrowski and his front office a better idea of what positions they need to target to make their requisite upgrades.
Outfield seems to be the area they are monitoring.
Nick Castellanos hasn't had the All-Star type of year like he had in 2023 so far. Brandon Marsh is hurt, Johan Rojas has been inconsistent, and Cristian Pache is only used against left-handers.
With that in mind, Philadelphia has been linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
As one of the premier power hitters in the game, anytime his name is connected to any team, there is some level of excitement.
However, the asking price is completely ridiculous.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, "The White Sox would command a package greater than what the Padres gave up for Juan Soto at the 2022 deadline."
Being under contract through 2027 certainly makes him attractive, but he is nowhere near the level of player Juan Soto is for the White Sox to be expecting they are going to get that type of return for a hitter who is slashing .188/.220/.479 and has a defensive bWAR of -0.2 through 12 games in an already injury-riddled season.
Back in 2022, the San Diego Padres traded six players (Luke Voit, C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, James Woods, and Jarlin Susana) to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Soto and Josh Bell.
Abrams and Gore look like cornerstones of the Nationals, while Woods is their No. 1 ranked prospect and Hassell and Susana are both Top 10.
The Padres no longer have either Soto or Bell after the first baseman signed a deal in free agency elsewhere following the 2022 season and the organization decided to ship out the superstar outfielder in a megadeal of their own this winter.
Without a doubt, Washington won that trade.
The Phillies need to avoid the trap that San Diego fell into when they thought adding one player was the answer to everything when it came to them winning a World Series.
Of course, Philadelphia has been much closer recently than that franchise ever was, but mortgaging the future for Robert, no matter how good of a power hitter he is, seems way too short sided.
Dombrowski is aggressive, but he's not a fool.
If Chicago doesn't lower their asking price the Phillies will almost certainly turn their attention to others available on the market.