Phillies and Giants Clear Benches After Bryce Harper Was Almost Hit Twice
The Philadelphia Phillies have been so good all year long that it feels weird when they drop even a single game.
During this current stretch where they have officially lost two series in a row and are on a three-game losing streak, there are some frustrated people in the clubhouse as the bats have gone cold.
Count the Phillies' superstar Bryce Harper as one of them.
Entering Wednesday, the slugger had gone 2-16 with one homer and four RBI in his last five games.
That carried over into the finale against the San Francisco Giants as he struck out in his first two at-bats that caused him to show visible irritation about what he's been doing at the plate.
With that in mind, Harper certainly wasn't in the mood for any sort of tomfoolery that might come his way.
Well, that happened in the top of the fourth inning when the star slugger was almost hit twice by Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison.
The lefty starter threw a 94 mph fastball up and in that caused Harper to take a long look at the young pitcher before he got back into the batter's box. Following a pitch low in the zone that was fouled off, Harrison went right back upstairs, this time appearing to hit Harper.
That prompted the two-time MVP to get upset, standing at the plate and causing the benches to clear.
It was eventually ruled that Harper had not been hit by the baseball, and that it had hit his bat instead, sending him back to the batter's box for a 2-2 count. He eventually grounded out with runners on second and third to end the inning.
This immediately brought flashbacks for many around the sport where the star was involved in a huge melee with San Francisco on this very date back in 2017.
The incident on Wednesday was much more mild-mannered.
Philadelphia is looking to get out of this series without being swept before they get an off day and start a six-game homestand beginning on Friday.