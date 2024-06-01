These Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Are Best At Their Level
The Philadelphia Phillies have a win-now roster.
After coming two games short of winning the World Series in 2022 and one victory away from reaching the Fall Classic in back-to-back seasons, this organization is completely focused on doing whatever it takes to win their first championship since 2008.
For teams to get to the stage where the Phillies currently are, front offices and ownership groups have gone about things in different ways.
There is the homegrown route like the Houston Astros have taken where they develop a crop of star prospects into becoming cornerstones of their franchise. Teams like the Texas Rangers have become big spenders in the free agency market to overhaul their roster.
Then, there's the approach that Philadelphia has taken where they've done a combination of buying talent and developing top prospects into contributing players.
Aaron Nola, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Ranger Suarez are the most recent examples of their homegrown talent becoming MLB stars.
For the Phillies to have sustained success for years to come, they will need to continue building a strong pipeline and getting their future players ready for Major League action.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a look at the best prospects for each team across every minor league level. For Philadelphia, he listed, Mick Abel in Triple-A, Gabriel Rincones Jr. at Double-A, Justin Crawford in Single-A, Aidan Miller at High Single-A, and Starlyn Caba in rookie ball.
Many of these names should come as no surpise.
Abel is their third-ranked prospect who seems on the verge of making his Major League debut later in the season if he performs well before then.
Miller is the Phillies' No. 2 prospect who has been dubbed the third baseman of their future. Crawford sits at fourth in their pipeline, someone who could factor into their outfield in a couple years if he continues to progress.
Rincones has dominated at Double-A so far this year in his first exposure to that level, slashing .300/.417/.600 with four homers and five RBI through 13 games.
Caba is already considered Philadelphia's fifth-best prospect despite only arriving to rookie ball this season after time in the Dominican Summer League.
It will be interesting to see what the front office decides to do with these prospects as they factor in their pursuit of making additions around the trade deadline to give themselves the best chance of winning a championship, but these are names to follow as they look to be the future stars of this team.