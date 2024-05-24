Is Mason Miller Price Too Big For Philadelphia Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the teams involved in early trade talks for one of MLB's top targets.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden ran through some important questions for the trade deadline and he touched on Philadelphia's early conundrum. How much would they have to trade to acquire Oakland Athletics star Mason Miller?
Miller has built himself into being the biggest bullpen name in baseball in a very short time. The rookie of the year favorite has been phenomenal this season and is expected to be a very popular player at the deadline.
He’s fresh off the worst outing of the season, but has done enough to where that likely won’t affect his trade situation. In 1.2 innings of work on Thursday, he allowed three earned runs on three hits. Those were the first earned runs he’s allowed since back in his first appearance of the season at the end of March. It was 19 innings of work between allowing a run, he also allowed just four hits in that span.
The 25-year-old entered Thursday leading the league in xERA, xwOBA, SLG, xSLG and xBA. He’s been virtually unhittable and watching him play makes it easy to understand why.
He does it with a signature velocity on his fastball, clocking in at 100.9 MPH. He has a dangerous slider too, though, which is top-20 for movement in MLB.
Miller’s biggest drawback would be that people might be wary of trading away a lot of assets for someone that seems destined for arm issues because of his velocity. He has already found himself on the 60-day IL in his career for an elbow injury.
To trade for him, though, the Phillies will have to part ways with at least one of their top prospects.
Bowden hypothesized that Aidan Miller and either Mick Abel or Andrew Painter should be what Oakland asks for in return.
Miller is a ways away from finding himself in the majors and seems like the kind of name that Philadelphia would be willing to part with. The problem comes in asking for Painter or Abel in addition.
The Phillies has the roster and farm depth to get away with it, but the question then becomes how much do they feel comfortable trading away when they already have a successful new closer in Jose Alvarado.
With a potential price tag out of the way, Philadelphia can make a clearer decision on how much they want him.