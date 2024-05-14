Philadelphia Phillies Trade Proposal Sends Two Prospects for Star Closer
The Philadelphia Phillies ridiculous stretch continued on Monday night as they beat the New York Mets in Queens, 5-4. If they continue to play the way they have, it's certainly a possibility that the Phillies accomplish their goal of winning a World Series.
Dave Dombrowski put together a great roster filled with veterans and young talent who know how to win. What makes it even more impressive is that Philadelphia only cares about taking care of business. There isn't much outside noise, complaining, or anything else besides trying to win games at a high level.
If the past few years have been any indication, Dombrowski's going to do whatever he needs to do to upgrade this team. This year, that could be as simple as going out and landing a high-end relief pitcher to improve their bullpen.
The hot name on the market has been Mason Miller, who the Oakland Athletics haven't necessarily made available. However, the hope is that past moves by the A's questionable front office could lead to them moving Miller this season, a decision that'd have Oakland fans rightfully furious.
In the scenario where they do move him, Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a trade to help the Phillies land him.
Pressnell's proposal would send Miller to Philadelphia for Starlyn Caba and Griff McGarry.
Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford wouldn't be dealt in this move.
The A's likely wouldn't want to make a deal that doesn't involve one of Painter, Miller, or Abel, however, from the Phillies' perspective, it would be incredible to land a star reliever and not move any of their top prospects.
Oakland has all the leverage in this situation, and perhaps Dombrowski gets desperate, but it might not make sense for him to do so.
If Miller becomes available, making a deal they're comfortable with should be the only way they acquire him.
The coveted trade piece has a 1.10 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings pitched, showcasing his dominance whenever he enters the game.