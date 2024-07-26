Two 'Ideal' Trade Targets Linked to Philadelphia Phillies
With under a week remaining until the 2024 MLB trade deadline, teams are making their final decisions on what to pursue and who to pursue. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in trade discussions in the coming days.
All season long, the Phillies have been one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball. They have shown no signs of falling off of that pace and buying more talent would improve their odds even more.
That being said, the question of who Philadelphia will target remains.
The Phillies have been connected to multiple targets that would require a blockbuster trade. They also have been linked to some cheaper trade options.
When it comes to needs, Philadelphia could use a quality bullpen arm and some help in the outfield.
Bleacher Report has officially taken a final look at two idea targets for the Phillies. They think that Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks would be the best potential trade targets for Philadelphia.
Pillar has had a solid all-around year split between the Chicago White Sox and Angels. He has hit seven home runs to go along with 32 RBI. In his 49 games with Los Angeles, Pillar has been batting .293/.342/.483.
While the Phillies have been linked to some big-time deals for outfield help, making a fringe move like this to improve the all-around talent in the outfield might be the smart move to make.
Fairbanks, on the other hand, would be an excellent target for the bullpen. He has appeared in 36 games this season with the Rays, going 2-3 in those appearnces to go along with a 3.28 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, 19 saves, and just two blown saves. At the very least he would be a quality bullpen addition and at the best he would be the team's new closer.
Both players would be wise targets. They aren't the flashy moves that Philadelphia has often been connected to, but they would be definite upgrades to the roster.
All of that being said, fans will have to wait and see what the Phillies end up doing. The trade deadline is right around the corner, so the questions won't linger much longer.