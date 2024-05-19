Phillies Top Prospect Dominating in Second Year of Professional Ball
When the Philadelphia Phillies took Aidan Miller out of high school with their 27th overall pick in the 2023 draft, they knew it was going to be a long-term project.
He was one of the top high school players in the country his junior season before he broke his hamate bone and had to miss the majority of his senior year.
Still, he has been projected to have an extremely high ceiling and is viewed as the Phillies' third baseman of the future.
So far, that looks to be the case in his first full professional season of baseball.
Miller is slashing .333/.422/.570 with four homers, 10 doubles, and 17 RBI across 23 games with their Single-A affiliate.
MLB Pipeline's scouting report says, "A right-handed hitting infielder, Miller's easily plus raw power that showed up in the Derby in L.A. has the chance to be legit at the highest level."
That's been on display so far with his 14 extra-base hits and almost .600 slugging percentage.
The Florida native is still just 19 years old and could make a rapid ascension through their pipeline until he settles at a level where he can be challenged against higher levels of pitching. His projected timeline to reach the Majors isn't until 2027, which still might even be early considering the emergence of Alec Bohm on offense.
Philadelphia is in no rush to have Miller reach that point, either.
They're clearly in a win-now window and will look to hold onto the youngster as they try and upgrade their roster when chasing a World Series title.
It will be interesting to see what the Phillies do with their farm system during this time period as the majority of their top prospects haven't even reached Double-A yet.
Miller looks like the one who should not be moved under any circumstances as he starts to showcase his potential after being a first round draft pick out of high school.