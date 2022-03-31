Jimmy Rollins is the Newest Addition to the Philadelphia Phillies Front Office

Jimmy Rollins won an MVP award with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, won a World Series with them in 2008, and he broke the Phillies all-time hit record in 2014. Now, his saga with the club continues, this time as a special advisor to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

This isn't Rollins' first time working alongside the Phillies in a capacity outside of his role as a player. In 2019 and 2020, he joined Tom McCarthy and the NBC Sports Philadelphia crew as a broadcast analyst during select regular season Phillies games.

His post-baseball career has also included dabbling in the marijuana industry. Of course, the substance is legal in his home state of California.

His current role with the Phillies will include assisting the club in an on-field capacity and advising the front office on baseball operations. The specificities of what that means have not yet been released.

