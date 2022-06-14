Report: Jojo Romero to Begin Rehab Assignment for Philadelphia Phillies

Report: Romero to Begin Rehab Assignment for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that left-handed pitcher Jojo Romero will begin a rehab assignment with the Phillies Florida Complex League team.
The RedBull can-crushing Romero hasn't pitched since 2021, where he posted an 7.00 ERA across nine frames of work. His velocity was noticeably down from the high-90s heat he was throwing that spring, and the lefty would eventually undergo successful Tommy John surgery in March 2021.
Early looks at Romero in rehab have appeared promising. His stuff looks to be in good shape, and the lefty has slowly been ramping his velocity back up.
The Phillies could always use an extra lefty out of the bullpen, and Romero's sparkplug personality should mesh well with a revitalized Phillies clubhouse.
Additionally, lefty Ryan Sherriff's rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A to Double-A.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!