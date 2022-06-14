Report: Jojo Romero to Begin Rehab Assignment for Philadelphia Phillies

Skip to main content
Report: Romero to Begin Rehab Assignment for Phillies

The return of the fan-favorite Philadelphia Phillies lefty is drawing near.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that left-handed pitcher Jojo Romero will begin a rehab assignment with the Phillies Florida Complex League team.

The RedBull can-crushing Romero hasn't pitched since 2021, where he posted an 7.00 ERA across nine frames of work. His velocity was noticeably down from the high-90s heat he was throwing that spring, and the lefty would eventually undergo successful Tommy John surgery in March 2021.

Early looks at Romero in rehab have appeared promising. His stuff looks to be in good shape, and the lefty has slowly been ramping his velocity back up.

The Phillies could always use an extra lefty out of the bullpen, and Romero's sparkplug personality should mesh well with a revitalized Phillies clubhouse.

Additionally, lefty Ryan Sherriff's rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A to Double-A.

