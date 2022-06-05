Maton Hits the Injured List as Gregorius Makes His Return to the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed 25-year-old Nick Maton on the 10-day injured list. The young infielder hurt his shoulder on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Maton had been hitting well since he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. In two games, he recorded three hits, scored twice, and drove in four. He had two extra-base hits—a triple and a home run—in just six at-bats.

On Saturday, Manager Rob Thomson expressed hope that Maton’s injury would be day-to-day, according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. After further evaluation, however, Maton was placed on the IL.

Replacing Maton on the roster will be shortstop Didi Gregorius, who had been on the IL himself with a knee sprain since early May.

Prior to his injury, Gregorius was having a fine, if unspectacular, season. His strength had been his .288 batting average, which would be a career-high for the veteran shortstop. The Phillies could certainly use another batter capable of recording timely hits, with Jean Segura out for the next 10-12 weeks.

Gregorius will be on the bench for his first game back in Philadelphia, with Bryson Stott starting at shortstop.

