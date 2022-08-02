Report: Twins Acquire Mahle from Reds

Skip to main content
Report: Minnesota Twins Acquire Tyler Mahle from Cincinnati Reds

© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Report: Minnesota Twins Acquire Tyler Mahle from Cincinnati Reds

The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds, according to Jon Heyman.

According to reports, the Minnesota Twins have made a move to improve their starting rotation. In a deal with the Cincinnati Reds, they will be acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle.

In return, the Reds received infielder Spencer Steer, infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-hander Steve Hajjar.

In 2022, Mahle has posted a 4.40 ERA across 104.1 innings while registering 114 strikeouts. Mahle, 27, is under team control through the 2023 season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This year he has also seen more success outside of Great American Ballpark. At home, he allowed 34 earned runs and a .257 opponent's batting average to the tune of a 4.76 ERA.

In 24.1 less innings on the road, Mahle has surrendered half his Cincinnati run-total and held batters to a .189 batting average. The numbers indicate this change of scenery would serve Mahle well.

As things line up, Mahle figures to play a key part down the stretch. With eyes set on a postseason berth, he'll be tasked with taking down important innings. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18740727
News

Report: Twins Acquire Mahle from Reds

By Jeff Fitzpatrick8 minutes ago
USATSI_18646178
News

Report: Phillies DFA Odúbel Herrera

By Alex Carr19 minutes ago
USATSI_18740885
News

Report: Phillies to Acquire Cubs Reliever Robertson

By Leo Morgenstern32 minutes ago
USATSI_18703252
News

Report: Phillies Trade O'Hoppe for Angels' Marsh

By Ben Silver47 minutes ago
USATSI_18749593
News

Report: Phillies Interested in Carlos Rodón

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18596371
News

Phillies Claim Vazquez, Move Eflin to 60-Day IL

By Ben Silver1 hour ago
USATSI_18725829
Around MLB

Report: Dodgers Acquire Gallo from Yankees

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_18710147
News

Phillies Sign Three More MLB Draft Selections

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago