Report: Twins Acquire Mahle from Reds

According to reports, the Minnesota Twins have made a move to improve their starting rotation. In a deal with the Cincinnati Reds, they will be acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle.

In return, the Reds received infielder Spencer Steer, infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-hander Steve Hajjar.

In 2022, Mahle has posted a 4.40 ERA across 104.1 innings while registering 114 strikeouts. Mahle, 27, is under team control through the 2023 season.

This year he has also seen more success outside of Great American Ballpark. At home, he allowed 34 earned runs and a .257 opponent's batting average to the tune of a 4.76 ERA.

In 24.1 less innings on the road, Mahle has surrendered half his Cincinnati run-total and held batters to a .189 batting average. The numbers indicate this change of scenery would serve Mahle well.

As things line up, Mahle figures to play a key part down the stretch. With eyes set on a postseason berth, he'll be tasked with taking down important innings.

