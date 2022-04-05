MLB Delays 2022 Trade Deadline Due to Delayed Start

With the date for MLB’s 2022 Opening Day getting moved back, several key dates have followed suit, with the date for the trade deadline being the most recent to be moved.

According to Bob Nightengale, the trade deadline will move from its July 31 home to August 2.

According to MLB's website regarding the trade deadline, under the new CBA, the Commissioner's Office would have the ability to establish a new deadline between July 28 and August 3.

In 2018, July 31 became the last day on which teams could make trades. Prior to 2018, teams would be able to make trades if the player had cleared trade waivers.

It's not known at this time if, in the future, the deadline will return back to its original July 31 date, or stay put on August 2.

