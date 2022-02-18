Skip to main content
MLB Spring Training Officially Postponed

The MLB lockout has already affected Major League spring training, that much is clear, but MLB finally announced exactly how much of spring training we've already lost.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

If it wasn’t already apparent, MLB spring training has been officially postponed.

MLB announced Friday afternoon that spring training games won’t begin until March 5, at earliest. This announcement comes on the heels of the latest core economics meeting between the MLBPA and MLB, a meeting in which sides were still not close on a unified proposal.

However, an announcement was made Thursday notifying the public of MLB and the MLBPA’s intention to meet every day next week, beginning Monday, Feb. 21. These meetings, which will begin with a focus on core economics, will attempt to solve the MLB lockout by Feb. 28, the date at which regular season games will be postponed.

Spring training has been postponed de facto since Feb. 14, the date at which pitchers and catchers were initially supposed to report. Now, spring training has officially been postponed and games have been canceled.

MLB has informed fans that any individual who purchased tickets to one of these games will be provided with an option for a full refund.

It is unknown at which time a further delay in resolving the MLB lockout would affect spring training games post-March 5. But with the Feb. 28 deadline swiftly approaching, more pressure than ever is on the owners and players to reach an agreement and play baseball once more.

