Report: MLB and MLBPA Plan to Meet Multiple Times Next Week

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, MLB and the MLBPA plan to meet multiple times next week.

This comes following their meeting on Thursday afternoon, which lasted only 15 minutes and resulted in no deal between the two parties.

Keynotes from the brief meeting include the MLBPA's decision to back down from their original proposal regarding player's arbitration after two-plus years of service time, as well as their request of $15 million more in the arbitration pool.

Rogers writes that the league is anticipating a proposal on multiple non-core economic issues during their meeting Friday.

Meetings next week will come at a critical time in the offseason, as Monday marks seven days until the lockout impacts the regular season. MLB has already thrown away its original start date for spring training, with only minor league players reporting for duty.

The eyes of fans across the globe will be waiting for these meetings with hopes that they produce a new collective bargaining agreement.

