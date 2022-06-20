Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Infielder from Minnesota Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies have bolstered their oft-injured infield with a trade from the Minnesota Twins. On Monday, the Phillies sent cash to Minnesota for a former top-100 prospect and first round pick Daniel Robertson.

Slated to become their second baseman of the future, Robertson began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2018, he had 340 plate appearances and a slash line of .262/.382/.415 for an OPS+ of 122.

What seemed an impressive start to a promising career quickly became a flash in the pan. Since 2018, Robertson has hit .209 with a .610 OPS in 351 plate appearances.

The Phillies will hope to receive 2018 Robertson instead of his more recent showings.

Another virtue the 28-year-old infielder provides is extreme versatility. Robertson has logged innings at every position but center field, right field and catcher. Yes, he has pitched, and not just once.

Three times in separate seasons has Robertson been sent to the mound in mop-up operations. He's never allowed a run or even a walk.

Given the Phillies' recent injury bug, Robertson is certainly an option for the Phillies; infield, and if the bullpen continues to flounder like it has of late, perhaps he could see some time on the mound too.

