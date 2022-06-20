Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Infielder from Minnesota Twins

Phillies Acquire Infielder from Twins
The Philadelphia Phillies have bolstered their oft-injured infield with a trade from the Minnesota Twins. On Monday, the Phillies sent cash to Minnesota for a former top-100 prospect and first round pick Daniel Robertson.
Slated to become their second baseman of the future, Robertson began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2018, he had 340 plate appearances and a slash line of .262/.382/.415 for an OPS+ of 122.
What seemed an impressive start to a promising career quickly became a flash in the pan. Since 2018, Robertson has hit .209 with a .610 OPS in 351 plate appearances.
The Phillies will hope to receive 2018 Robertson instead of his more recent showings.
Another virtue the 28-year-old infielder provides is extreme versatility. Robertson has logged innings at every position but center field, right field and catcher. Yes, he has pitched, and not just once.
Three times in separate seasons has Robertson been sent to the mound in mop-up operations. He's never allowed a run or even a walk.
Given the Phillies' recent injury bug, Robertson is certainly an option for the Phillies; infield, and if the bullpen continues to flounder like it has of late, perhaps he could see some time on the mound too.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!