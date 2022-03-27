Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Will Toffey from San Francisco Giants in Exchange for Luke Williams

As the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training action on Sunday, the club made a low-key move.

The Phillies acquired infielder Will Toffey and cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for utility man Luke Williams.

Williams was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on March 22 to make room for Nick Castellanos on the 40-man roster.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Phillies in the third round of 2015 MLB Draft and made his debut with the club in June 2021. In 108 plate appearances, he slashed .245/.315/.316 with one home run and six RBI.

His lone homer was a memorable one, a walk-off against the Atlanta Braves for the first of his MLB career.

Toffey, on the other hand, has yet to make his major league debut. The 27-year-old is primarily a third baseman and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

The 6'2" lefty slashed .217/.355/.383 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 65 games between the double-A Binghamton Mets and triple-A Sacramento River Cats in 2021.

Best of luck to Luke Williams in this next chapter of his career. Thanks for one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2021 season!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!