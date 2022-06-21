Philadelphia Phillies to Activate Johan Camargo

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting a much needed boost to their infield depth.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that infielder Johan Camargo will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game.

The utilityman spent fourteen days out of action, which stemmed from a knee sprain he suffered while rounding first base in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on June 5.

Camargo's rehab stint was short, but not so sweet. The infielder played three games with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, and hit .167 alongside a .500 OPS. Still, he'll provide a much-needed boost to the Phillies major league infield depth, as Nick Maton and Jean Segura continue to recover.

Thus far, Camargo has been fabulous defensively for the Phillies, and has accrued 0.8 fWAR on the season, the sixth highest total among the club's position players. He'll be a welcome sight in the Phillies clubhouse.

