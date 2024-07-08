Phillies Star Bryce Harper Goes Viral with Crazy Choices in First TikTok
The Philadelphia Phillies star player is no stranger to going viral and has set the internet ablaze again after making his first TikTok.
Bryce Harper has been one of the most influential and controversial baseball players since he was a teenager.
His early emergence as a baseball star kept him from ever attending college. The Las Vegas native also didn't have any clear ties to a local school, so it was also considered a toss-up where he would have actually attended.
The first post that the Philadelphia star made on social media platform TikTok gave at least a little bit of insight, as he took part in the trend of blind ranking colleges based on where he would have gone. He would have to give each school a ranking without knowing which would pop up next.
The first school that popped up was the Texas Longhorns and he gave them a high ranking of the number two spot.
While it was a blind ranking, a couple of things were made clear quickly.
He was likely going to be headed to either the SEC or Big-12, which matches up well with his personality. Texas was joined by the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Mississippi State Bulldogs quickly in the third and fourth spots.
Schools such as the Penn State Nittany Lions and Virginia Tech Hokies popped up and were given the lowest possible rankings. He was very likely not headed to the Big Ten, ACC or Pac-12.
With the top spot still open at the last ranking, the College World Series champion Tennessee Volunteers popped up and he excitedly ranked them number one.
There was never a question that he was going to the MLB draft straight out of high-school, but an alternate timeline with him at a program like the Longhorns or Tennessee is fun to at least think about.
Still, Philadelphia fans would likely not change anything about his journey to the big leagues as he may not have ended up with the Philies if anything were different.
Harper is now in his sixth season in Philadelphia and things are as good as ever.
He was recently named to his second All-Star team with the Phillies, his seventh overall and first time since taking over the job at first base. In 76 games this year, he's slashing .303/.399/.582 at the plate in one of the best seasons of his illustrious career.