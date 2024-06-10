Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Gets Glowing Praise For Position Change
The Philadelphia Phillies made a major change with star slugger Bryce Harper ahead of the 2024 MLB season. After playing the majority of his career as an outfielder, the Philies opted to begin playing him at first base full-time.
Harper showed the ability to do so last season when Rhys Hoskins went down with an injury. Thankfully, the position change has worked out perfectly for both parties involved.
In a recent article breaking down the main position changes during the 2024 season, MLB.com had nothing but praise for what Harper has been able to do with Philadelphia.
"To fill in on short notice is one thing. To permanently move to the position and study for it all winter is another. So how’s that going? Harper’s +4 Outs Above Average rank as second-best among first basemen, behind perennial fielding standout Christian Walker. In fact, between his regularly strong hitting, his defensive value, and some down years from other stars, it’s not a reach to say: Harper is now the best all-around first baseman in the game (or at least that’s what WAR says)."
That last part is especially impressive. Naming Harper as the best all-around first baseman in Major League Baseball is a massive statement. However, the numbers don't lie.
So far this season, Harper has been a monster at the plate. He has compiled a .277 batting average to go along with 15 home runs and 45 RBI's. Very few players around baseball have been as productive.
At 31 years of age, Harper is playing some of the best baseball of his career. His success has helped lead the Phillies to being one of the best teams in baseball. They are legitimate looking like a team that could win the World Series.
Right now, Philadelphia holds a 45-20 record. They split the two-game London series with the New York Mets most recently. It has been an impressive run so far, but Harper and the Phillies both know that it's a very long season.
With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, Philadelphia is a team to keep an eye on. There have been many rumors that they could look to make a big splash.
We'll have to wait and see what the rest of the season holds for the Phillies. However, as of right now, Harper is on fire and Philadelphia looks like the team to beat in the National League.
Hopefully, the Phillies will be able to stay healthy and perhaps even pick up a big addition ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their World Series aspirations.