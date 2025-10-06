Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Phillies, Cubs-Brewers)
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers look to take commanding 2-0 series leads in Game 2 on Monday night.
Los Angeles came back from an early 3-0 deficit to take Game 1, while Milwaukee chased Matthew Boyd in the first inning en route to a 9-3 victory to open the series.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 6.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 6
- Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+134)
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-132) vs. Chicago Cubs
Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+134)
Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez stayed hot this postseason with a clutch go-ahead home run in Game 1 to turn his team’s fortunes around. He is now the only player in the playoffs to hit three home runs, and he has a double as well while going 5 for 14 with a 1.071 slugging percentage and 1.428 OPS.
Hernandez gets to face off against another left-handed pitcher on Monday evening in Philadelphia’s Jesus Luzardo, and he’s had success against the southpaw in his career. The outfielder has two doubles and a single against the lefthander in eight at bats.
After ending the season with a six-game hitting streak (7 for 23 with a double, triple, and home run), Hernandez has an extra-base hit in all three postseason games thus far. That should continue whether it comes against Luzardo or the shaky Phillies bullpen, and we’re getting it at a nice plus-odds price.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-132) vs. Chicago Cubs
There’s just something about these Milwaukee Brewers. After the Cubs escaped the Wild Card round against the Padres, Milwaukee welcomed them with a six-run first inning – and three more in the second – as the Brewers took Game 1 9-3.
Milwaukee is going with an interesting opener approach in Game 2 with left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby slated to start for an inning or two. That will help the Brewers against the lefty-heavy top of the Cubs’ order before turning the ball over to Quinn Priester, who had an impressive season of his own.
Priester went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA this season. The Cubs got to him for seven runs on six hits back in May, but the Brewers won his starts against Chicago in July (2 ER in 5.2 IP) and August (1 ER in 4.1 IP).
It’ll be Shota Imanaga for the Cubs, who allowed two runs in four innings following an opener against the Padres. He also faced his NL Central rivals three times, allowing a total of seven ER in 17.2 IP.
The Brewers went 52-29 at home this season and showed how well they play in Milwaukee in Game 1. Milwaukee also had an impressive record against southpaws at 28-18, while the Cubs went 19-23 vs. LHP. Ashby isn’t a traditional starter, but it’s worth noting.
I’ll take the Brewers at home at this low-enough price.
